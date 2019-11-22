Archie "Block" Curry

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Obituary
Archie "Block" Curry
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Archie "Block" Curry will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Interment services will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Curry, 85, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Survivors includes his devoted niece, Vickie (Lloyd) Crawford; three nieces, Marilyn (Benard) Hicks, Sandra Beaty and Angela Bryant; nephews, Kenneth Hill and James Hill and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019
