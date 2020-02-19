Mr. Arnold L. Scarbrough Sr.
January 06, 1947 - February 11, 2020
Lizella, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Arnold L. Scarbrough. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Light Baptist Church located at 945 New Light Road, Sylvania, GA. 30467. Interment Services will follow at New Light Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Larry Scarboro will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. A wake service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020