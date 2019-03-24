Arthur Battle
|
April 8, 1941 - March 17, 2019
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Cemetery.
Family contact: 407 Montpelier Station Rd. Macon GA 31220
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019