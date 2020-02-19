Major (Ret) Arthur C. Heigaard, United States Army
03/17/1933 - 02/12/2020
Metter, GA- The funeral for Major (RET) Arthur C. Heigaard, United States Army, 86, of Metter and husband of Mabel Fowler Heigaard, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
View the online memorial for Major (Ret) Arthur C. Heigaard, United States Army
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020