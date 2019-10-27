Arthur E. Childree
April 16, 1921 - October 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Arthur E. Childree, 98, of Macon, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Olive Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Childree passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lynn Haven Nursing Home in Gray. He was a member of Northside Christian Church in Macon and retired from Fickling Farms, as farm manager, at the age of 85. He worked closely establishing the Yoshino cherry trees in Macon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Clara Windham Childree and his wife of 70 years, Ruby Youngblood Childree.
Survivors include two daughters, Frankie Cleveland (Zeb) of Macon and Cherry Woodford of Macon; one grandson, Ron Woodford (Melissa) of Bolingbroke; two great-grandchildren, John Walker Woodford and William Arthur Woodford of Bolingbroke; two sisters, Myrtice Roberts of Gray and Edna Blalock (Charles) of Perry; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of choice.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at the home of Ron and Melissa Woodford, 520 Klopfer Road, Juliette, GA 31046.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019