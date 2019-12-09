Arthur F. Tyde, Jr.
May 1, 1941 - December 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Arthur Francis Tyde, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mark Magoni and Rev. Fran Magoni will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Arthur, the son of the late Arthur Francis Tyde, Sr. and Elizabeth Marion Kelaher Tyde was born May 1, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York. His sister, Barbara Tyde Pavlides preceded him in death. He was a retired apparel salesman, a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church and a member of Nan Freeman Sunday School Class. He enjoyed being a member of the ROMEO Club (retired old men eating out).
Arthur is survived by his wife, Dorothy Martin Tyde of Macon; children, Arthur F. Tyde, III (Sherry Ann) of Manila, Philippines, Angela Tyde of Charlotte, North Carolina and Teresa Johnson (Gary) of Houston, Texas; sister, Constance Rickert (Ted) of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Steve Tyde (Cherry) of Wilmington, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Ashley Pierson, Paige Pierson, Christopher George, Jupiter Tyde, Ella Rescar and Kylla Oroga; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Loaves & Fishes Ministries, 651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Macon, GA 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Arthur F. Tyde, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019