Arthur "Tunny" Floyd (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Arthur "Tunny" Floyd
Nov. 24, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019
Cochran, Georgia- Arthur Lee "Tunny" Floyd 86, of Cochran who died Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at his residence will be held Friday Oct. 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Fisher Funeral Home . He was the son of the late William Levi and Ruby Thompson Floyd and the widow od Myrtice Darsey Floyd. He was retired from J.M. Huber Corp.
Survivors are 2 daughters: Vicki ( John ) Hollingsworth of Fort Valley and Debra (Mike) Young of Milledgeville; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sister Claudia Baker and brother Nelson Floyd both of Macon. Family will meet friends following the service


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019
