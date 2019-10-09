Arthur "Tunny" Floyd
Nov. 24, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019
Cochran, Georgia- Arthur Lee "Tunny" Floyd 86, of Cochran who died Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at his residence will be held Friday Oct. 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Fisher Funeral Home . He was the son of the late William Levi and Ruby Thompson Floyd and the widow od Myrtice Darsey Floyd. He was retired from J.M. Huber Corp.
Survivors are 2 daughters: Vicki ( John ) Hollingsworth of Fort Valley and Debra (Mike) Young of Milledgeville; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sister Claudia Baker and brother Nelson Floyd both of Macon. Family will meet friends following the service
View the online memorial for Arthur "Tunny" Floyd
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019