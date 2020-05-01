Arthur James Moore
February 14, 1945 - April 28, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Arthur James Moore, 75, b.k.a.- "Big Harry" are 2:00P.M., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Please contact the family at 208 Valley Drive, Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Arthur James Moore
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.