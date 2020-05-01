Arthur James Moore
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur James Moore
February 14, 1945 - April 28, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Arthur James Moore, 75, b.k.a.- "Big Harry" are 2:00P.M., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Please contact the family at 208 Valley Drive, Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


View the online memorial for Arthur James Moore


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Willow Lake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved