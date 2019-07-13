Arthur Joseph Kirkpatrick
August 11, 1927 - July 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Arthur Joseph Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 9, 2019.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1927 to the late Arthur F. and Josephine Kirkpatrick. He served in the US Army in the occupation forces in Japan immediately following the end of WW II and as a 2nd Lieutenant in Germany during the Korean War. Following his service, he attended the University of Missouri at Columbia where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. At Mizzou, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where he formed many lifelong friendships. His career as an engineer spanned 32 years with National Lead Industries and concluded with Englehard Corporation (now BASF) in McIntyre, Georgia.
He met the love of his life, Paula Marie Rigdon, in St. Louis; they married in 1962 and raised three children in St. Louis and Houston, Texas before moving to Macon, Georgia in 1983. He was an avid golfer on local courses and a member of the Dixie Senior Golf Association for many years. He also loved history and travel, and spent his retirement years visiting many parts of the world with his wife.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his subtle wit and sense of humor. He led a life of dedication, forethought, and integrity. As a true engineer, he raised his family with meticulous planning that ensured everyone would be cared for and successful. His family will dearly miss his strong, steady, and loving presence in their lives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Wiles, son-in-law Kenneth Douglass, and sister-in-law Carma Eggers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, children Sara Sass (John), Colin Kirkpatrick, and Lesley Douglass, grandchildren Jessica, Sean, and Scott Douglass, brothers-in-law Gary Wiles and David Eggers, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brad and Janet Rigdon, and many special nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchel officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, with a Rosary following the visitation at 5:00 p.m.
Donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Arthur Joseph Kirkpatrick
Published in The Telegraph on July 13, 2019