Arthur Kenneth "Bubba" Wheeler
2/7/1958 - 5/26/2020
Hawkinsville, Ga- Arthur Kenneth "Bubba" Wheeler, 62, of Hawkinsville, Ga., died May 26, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, May 30 ,2020 at the Antioch Baptist Church parking lot with Rev. Luke Watson, Rev. Chris Minshew, and Rev. Phil Streetman officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wheeler was a native of Dooly County, Ga. He was a member and deacon of the Antioch Baptist Church. Bubba was a retired farmer and maintenance worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Toad" and Mary Elizabeth Poole Wheeler and his sister, Mary Jo Sprinkle.
Survivors include his wife; Pamela Little Wheeler of Hawkinsville, Ga. Sons; Wes Wheeler and Will (Megan) Wheeler both of Hawkinsville, Ga.; 2 grandchildren, Peyton Roberson-Wheeler and Cotton Wheeler; three sisters; Pat Pasley (Ron) of Arabi, Ga., Charline (Gerry) Dunaway of Hawkinsville, Ga. and Debra Goodwin (Mike ) Forsyth, Ga.
Visitation will be held any time at the home if you want to come.
Clark Funeral Home Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.
View the online memorial for Arthur Kenneth "Bubba" Wheeler
2/7/1958 - 5/26/2020
Hawkinsville, Ga- Arthur Kenneth "Bubba" Wheeler, 62, of Hawkinsville, Ga., died May 26, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, May 30 ,2020 at the Antioch Baptist Church parking lot with Rev. Luke Watson, Rev. Chris Minshew, and Rev. Phil Streetman officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wheeler was a native of Dooly County, Ga. He was a member and deacon of the Antioch Baptist Church. Bubba was a retired farmer and maintenance worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Toad" and Mary Elizabeth Poole Wheeler and his sister, Mary Jo Sprinkle.
Survivors include his wife; Pamela Little Wheeler of Hawkinsville, Ga. Sons; Wes Wheeler and Will (Megan) Wheeler both of Hawkinsville, Ga.; 2 grandchildren, Peyton Roberson-Wheeler and Cotton Wheeler; three sisters; Pat Pasley (Ron) of Arabi, Ga., Charline (Gerry) Dunaway of Hawkinsville, Ga. and Debra Goodwin (Mike ) Forsyth, Ga.
Visitation will be held any time at the home if you want to come.
Clark Funeral Home Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.
View the online memorial for Arthur Kenneth "Bubba" Wheeler
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.