Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur L. "Red" Adams. View Sign



04/04/1925 - 03/22/2019

Perry, GA- Arthur L. "Red" Adams, 93, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Parker Agnew officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley.

Red was born in Preston, GA to the late A. L. Adams Sr. and Lillian Cosby Adams. He was preceded in death by wives Clara G. Adams and Betty D. Adams, granddaughter, Katie Howard, and grandson, Adam McDaniel.

Red served three years in the Army Air Corps and trained as a tail gunner on a B-24. He served as a rural mail carrier for 17 years. He and his father started the Dairy Queen in Fort Valley and Red started the Dairy Queen and Brazier in Perry. For 22 years, he worked at Lane Packing Company and was affectionately known as "Mr. Red". He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved baseball and enjoyed watching his family members play.

Survivors include a brother, Bobby Adams (Evelyn) of Perry; sons, Barney Adams (Mimi) of Marietta and Tony Adams (Kimberly) of Smyrna; daughter, Sue McDaniel (Grady) of Fort Valley; step children, Carol Howard Ross (Allen) of Perry, Steve Howard (Bridget) of Perry, Valerie Howard Crews (Steve) of Stafford, VA, and David Howard of Atlanta; grandchildren, Travis Adams, Yaki Adams, Frank McDaniel, Trevor Crews, Courtney Crews, and John David Howard; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perry Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P. O. 574, Perry, GA 31069, or to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Arthur L. "Red" Adams





Arthur L. "Red" Adams04/04/1925 - 03/22/2019Perry, GA- Arthur L. "Red" Adams, 93, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Parker Agnew officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley.Red was born in Preston, GA to the late A. L. Adams Sr. and Lillian Cosby Adams. He was preceded in death by wives Clara G. Adams and Betty D. Adams, granddaughter, Katie Howard, and grandson, Adam McDaniel.Red served three years in the Army Air Corps and trained as a tail gunner on a B-24. He served as a rural mail carrier for 17 years. He and his father started the Dairy Queen in Fort Valley and Red started the Dairy Queen and Brazier in Perry. For 22 years, he worked at Lane Packing Company and was affectionately known as "Mr. Red". He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved baseball and enjoyed watching his family members play.Survivors include a brother, Bobby Adams (Evelyn) of Perry; sons, Barney Adams (Mimi) of Marietta and Tony Adams (Kimberly) of Smyrna; daughter, Sue McDaniel (Grady) of Fort Valley; step children, Carol Howard Ross (Allen) of Perry, Steve Howard (Bridget) of Perry, Valerie Howard Crews (Steve) of Stafford, VA, and David Howard of Atlanta; grandchildren, Travis Adams, Yaki Adams, Frank McDaniel, Trevor Crews, Courtney Crews, and John David Howard; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perry Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P. O. 574, Perry, GA 31069, or to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley

213 West Church St.

Fort Valley , GA 31030

(478) 825-2424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close