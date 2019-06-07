Arthur Lee Adams
November 2, 1950 - December 21, 2018
Macon, GA- Services for Arthur Lee Adams, 68, are 11:00A.M., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hope for Today Ministries, 546 Emery Highway; Macon, GA with Reverend Troy Young officiating.
He was born to the parentage of the late Earl and Lily Pearl Adams in Macon, Georgia.
Arthur was previously employed by Southern Railroad of Macon, Georgia.
He is survived by: several adult children; a devoted sister, Ruby Pearl Adams of Macon, Georgia; a devoted friend, Glenda Faye Rachel of Macon, Georgia; many cousins; and friends. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Arthur Lee Adams
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019