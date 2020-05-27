Arthur Leon "Bo" Jackson
1945 - 2020
Arthur Leon "Bo" Jackson
September 6, 1945 - May 24, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Arthur Leon "Bo" Jackson, 74, of Macon, Georgia passed away May 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held May 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Jack Durden officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time.
Mr. Jackson was the son of the late Hubert and Daisy Bell Hughes Jackson. Mr. Jackson served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Jackson retired from the Robins Air Force Base. He was a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church and E. J. Rowland Sunday School Class. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne Gregory-Jackson; son, Christopher "Chris" Jackson (Rhonda) of Warner Robins; 2 step-daughters, Leslie Ross (Bobby) of Gray and Mindy Korink of Byron; 1 step-son, Jackie Wayne Gregory (Melissa) of Macon; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Jackson (Anne); and 1 sister, Mable Dinkens of Musella.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care Mr. Jackson received. Also, a very special thank you to Pat Spears for her devotion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 5774 School Rd., Macon, GA 31216.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences and share your memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Arthur Leon "Bo" Jackson



Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
