Arthur Lewis Nelson Sr. (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA
31030
(478)-333-3006
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
450 Dunbar Rd.
Warner Robins, GA
Interment
Following Services
Magnolia Park South Cemetery
Hwy. 96
Bonaire, GA
Obituary
Arthur Lewis Nelson, Sr.
November 9, 1953 - February 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA – Arthur "Hip" Lewis Nelson, Sr., 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence. The visitation for family and friends will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, 450 Dunbar Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093 with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park South Cemetery, Hwy. 96, Bonaire, GA 31005.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.