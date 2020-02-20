Arthur Lewis Nelson, Sr.
November 9, 1953 - February 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA – Arthur "Hip" Lewis Nelson, Sr., 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence. The visitation for family and friends will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, 450 Dunbar Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093 with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park South Cemetery, Hwy. 96, Bonaire, GA 31005.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020