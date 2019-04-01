Arthur Louis Freeman Jr. (1957 - 2019)
  • "Sorry for your loss may there be comfort in knowing that..."
    - Bertha Hicks
  • "My condolences to the family and friends of Mr Arthur. May..."
    - S D

Arthur Louis Freeman Jr.
June 19, 1957 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Arthur Louis Freeman Jr. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Mt Zion Baptist Church located at 367 Mt Zion Road, Jeffersonville, GA. 31044. Reverend Christopher Glover will officiate. Interment services will follow at New Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 1010 Maynard Street, Macon, GA. 31217. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019
