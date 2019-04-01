Arthur Louis Freeman Jr.
June 19, 1957 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Arthur Louis Freeman Jr. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Mt Zion Baptist Church located at 367 Mt Zion Road, Jeffersonville, GA. 31044. Reverend Christopher Glover will officiate. Interment services will follow at New Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 1010 Maynard Street, Macon, GA. 31217. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Arthur Louis Freeman Jr.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019