Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 Funeral service 10:30 AM All Saints Episcopal Church



November 22, 1950 - April 29, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Art Christie, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 68.

Art was born in Americus, Georgia on November 22, 1950, to the late Evelyne and Joseph Paul Christie, Sr. A graduate of Mercer University, he began his career there and was a Vice President. He later served as Vice President at Tift College. Mr. Christie proudly dedicated much of his time to the Tift College Alumnae House and served as the Vice President of Financial Aid. He worked at Houston Healthcare for 20 years and retired as the Administrator. Mr. Christie served on the Board of Trustees, as well.

Art was a tireless servant to his community and never stopped working to make the lives of others better. He served as a board member of the Happy Hour Service Center, was a past President of the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Rotary and Optimist Clubs. Mr. Christie was also a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church where he led the youth group, was a Sr. Warden, Vestry Member, and Lay Eucharistic Minister. In his leisure time, he was an avid hunter of duck, turkey, deer, and anything else that moved. Art will be remembered as a wonderful humanitarian, follower of Christ, and devoted family man by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Paul "Chris" Christie, Jr.

Art's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Christie and children, Amy Floyd (James) and Pierce Christie (Danielle), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Aden and Aaron Floyd, and Amelia and Addison Christie; brother, Carl Christie of Warner Robins; aunts and uncles, Ted and Hilda Christie and Ginny Christie, all of Florida, and Mildred Christie of Texas; and a number of adoring cousins.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church. Following the service, Art will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Art Christie to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to the Houston County Sharks at Student Services, Houston County Board of Education ? Houston County Sharks, P.O. Box 1850, Perry, GA 31069.

