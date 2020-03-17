Arthur "Buddy" Smith
October 26, 1946 - March 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Arthur Joseph "Buddy" Smith, 73, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Memorial Services are Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2:00PM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Buddy was born October, 26, 1946 in Lincolnton, GA to the late Allen Smith and the late Lucy Baugus Smith. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and retired from the Henderson Chemical Company. Buddy enjoyed gardening and collecting coins. He was a loving uncle, cousin, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Buddy is survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020