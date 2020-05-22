Arthur Tyrone Wilson
November 29, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Arthur Tyrone Wilson
November 29, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Arthur Tyrone Wilson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.