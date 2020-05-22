Arthur Tyrone Wilson
1941 - 2020
November 29, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Stephanie Vinson
Family
May 19, 2020
My Thoughts and prayers That God see you all through this
Family
