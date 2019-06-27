Deacon Arthur "Whip" Wilson
December 10, 1939 - June 23, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Deacon Arthur "Whip" Wilson. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church located at 4388 Robinson Road, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Bryant W. Raines will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife; Melba Johnson, two sons; Tony & Freddy Wilson and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019