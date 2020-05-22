Ashley Ann Wilborn-WimberlyLizella, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ashley Ann Wilborn-Wimberly will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bryant Raines will officiate. Mrs. Wilborn-Wimberly, 33, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.Survivors includes her husband, Roy Wimberly, Jr.; two children, Austin and MaKayla Wimberly; sister, Jada Wilborn; brother, John Wilborn III; mother-in-law, Josie Wimberly and father-in-law, Roy Wimberly, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.