Ashley Ann Wilborn-Wimberly
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley Ann Wilborn-Wimberly
Lizella, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ashley Ann Wilborn-Wimberly will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bryant Raines will officiate. Mrs. Wilborn-Wimberly, 33, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Roy Wimberly, Jr.; two children, Austin and MaKayla Wimberly; sister, Jada Wilborn; brother, John Wilborn III; mother-in-law, Josie Wimberly and father-in-law, Roy Wimberly, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ashley Ann Wilborn-Wimberly


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved