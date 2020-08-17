Ashley Harris and Rosalie LawsonFebruary 24, 1987/May 29, 1969 - August 10, 2020Ft. Valley, GA- A graveside service for Ms. Ashley Harris and Ms. Rosalie Lawson will be held Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethel AME Church Cemetery (6320 Peach Pkwy Byron, GA 31008).Ms. Rosalie Lawson leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Tanika Cliett, Courtney Harris, and Deandre Cliett.Ms. Ashley Harris leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter Alyse Ford and other relatives and friends of the family.Please continue to keep a safe distance during the service.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary