Ashley Harris And Rosalie Lawson
1987 - 2020
Ashley Harris and Rosalie Lawson
February 24, 1987/May 29, 1969 - August 10, 2020
Ft. Valley, GA- A graveside service for Ms. Ashley Harris and Ms. Rosalie Lawson will be held Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethel AME Church Cemetery (6320 Peach Pkwy Byron, GA 31008).
Ms. Rosalie Lawson leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Tanika Cliett, Courtney Harris, and Deandre Cliett.
Ms. Ashley Harris leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter Alyse Ford and other relatives and friends of the family.
Please continue to keep a safe distance during the service.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethel AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
