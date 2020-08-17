Ashley Harris and Rosalie Lawson
February 24, 1987/May 29, 1969 - August 10, 2020
Ft. Valley, GA- A graveside service for Ms. Ashley Harris and Ms. Rosalie Lawson will be held Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethel AME Church Cemetery (6320 Peach Pkwy Byron, GA 31008).
Ms. Rosalie Lawson leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Tanika Cliett, Courtney Harris, and Deandre Cliett.
Ms. Ashley Harris leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter Alyse Ford and other relatives and friends of the family.
Please continue to keep a safe distance during the service.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary