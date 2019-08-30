Ashley L. Draughorne (1990 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in heaven young lady ! BELK FAMILY"
    - Susan Smith
  • "Ashley, I'm very saddened about your passing. It was a..."
    - Sonya Howard
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ashley L. Draughorne
November 5, 1990 - August 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Ms. Ashley Lashonda Draughorne will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church.
Visitation will be held Friday August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel..
Ms. Ashley L. Draughorne leaves to cherish her memories to her parents Nicholas Draughorne and Shelia Ward; a adorable loving son Iman T. Everette; siblings Tiffany and Terrance Draughorne; Grandparents Evelyn Ward and John Henry Richardson. A host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Ashley L. Draughorne
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.