Ashley L. Draughorne
November 5, 1990 - August 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Ms. Ashley Lashonda Draughorne will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church.
Visitation will be held Friday August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel..
Ms. Ashley L. Draughorne leaves to cherish her memories to her parents Nicholas Draughorne and Shelia Ward; a adorable loving son Iman T. Everette; siblings Tiffany and Terrance Draughorne; Grandparents Evelyn Ward and John Henry Richardson. A host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Ashley L. Draughorne
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019