Ashly Rene' Fortney
November 16, 1989 - June 5, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Ashly Fortney, 29, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ashly was the daughter of Timothy Fortney and Tammy Rodgers. She was a graduate of Warner Robins High School and a member of the Class of 08'. Ashly had a beautiful, infectious smile and was always fun to be around. She loved living life to the fullest and had a huge heart. Ashly was a fan of NASCAR and the Florida Gators. She enjoyed arts and crafts and she was very talented and creative. Ashly loved her family dearly but more than anything, she cherished her time with her son and niece.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her son, Alex Williams; parents, Timothy Neel Fortney (Veronica) of Warner Robins and Tammy Denise Frost Rodgers (William) of Germany; siblings, Jessica Marie Green (David) of Smiths Station, Alabama, Carli Strickland of Eastman, Lena Atkinson of Japan, Randy Atkinson of Eastman; and niece, Gabriella Green.
Visitation with Miss Fortney's family and friends will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 8, 2019