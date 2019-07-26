Aubin Hubert Willis, Jr.
March 16, 1928 - July 23, 2019
Sandersville, GA- Mr. Aubin Hubert Willis, Jr., age 91, of Tennille, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in an Augusta hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Willis will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday July 27 at First Christian Church of Sandersville. Burial will be private. Reverend Cecil Cook and Reverend Sheila Hunter will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dave Whitling, Matthew Whitling, David Whittling, Luke Willis, Eli Harris and R. J. Lewis.
Mr. Willis was a native of Macon, the son of the late Aubin H. Willis, Sr., and the late Inez Lucille Stowell Willis. He grew up in Macon and graduated from Lanier High School. Mr. Willis had lived in Washington County for many years and was a retired plant manager for Georgia Kaolin, a former consultant for Washington County Machine Shop and American Railcar Industries, and former partner in Dorman-Willis Motors. He was also an Elder Emeritus of the First Christian Church of Sandersville and a Navy veteran of World War II and served in the Georgia National Guard.
His community involvement extended past the church to include service as a former Chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners and a member and vice chairman of the Washington County Development Authority. He was a long-time member of the Sandersville Rotary Club, a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow. In 2013, Mr. Willis was honored as Washington County Citizen of the Year and was selected Grand Marshall of the Kaolin Parade.
He was also well known for his love of sports. As a former member and chairman of the Washington County Recreational Board, he was an avid supporter of sports in the community. He is remembered for coaching little league baseball and football as well as being a supporter of all sports in Washington County. He continued to play tennis as long as he was able.
He achieved a well-deserved reputation as someone who dealt fairly with others, offered wise counsel when asked, and maintained a clear vision for the future until the very end. His absence will be felt in the lives of all those he touched.
Survivors are his children, Gail W. Anderson and her husband Bobby of Tennille, Mark S. Willis and his wife Julie of Macon, Terrie Willis of Dunellon, FL, Susan S. Lewis of Sandersville, Jay Studdard of Nashville, TN, and Julie S. Adams and her husband Mike of Port Royal, SC; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Friday.
The family suggest donations be made to First Christian Church of Sandersville, P. O. Box 45, Sandersville, Georgia 31082.
May and Smith Funeral Home in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019