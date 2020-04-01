Aubrey Eugene Jones Sr.
October 3, 1956 - March 28, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Aubrey Eugene Jones Sr. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens located at 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Pastor Antoine M. Scruggs Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother, Mrs. Helen Jones; three children, Ayianna Searcy, Aubrey Jones Jr., Christopher M. George, seven siblings, four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020