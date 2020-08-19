Aubrey Tharpe
May 24, 1935 - August 14, 2020
Gray, Georgia- Aubrey Daniel (Sonny) Tharpe Jr. of 190 Pineview Road , went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17th, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church at 11 AM with services to follow at 12:30 with Rev. Kim Washburn and Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating. Private interment will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery Gray Georgia.
Sonny was born May 24th, 1935 in Chiply, Florida and moved to Georgia in 1958, settling in Gray in 1973.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aubey Tharp and Maggie Tharpe and brother John Campbell.
Sonny's memory will be cherished by all those who knew him, but mostly he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He will always be remembered most for his warm, genuine and caring spirit. For many years his personal ministry was his annual fishing trip to the Saint John's River and the fish fry that followed with the help of Ms. Hazel by his side.
Mr. Tharpe was the Vice President of Allen C. Loyd, Inc. before his retirement. Sonny turned his passion into a second business called Propeller Services.
Mr. Sonny was a Deacon at Greenwood Baptist Church formerly Shurlington Baptist Church for 61 years. He took this role very seriously and was an adopted Father, Uncle, and Grandfather to those who needed one.
Mr. Tharpe is survived by his Wife of 65 years Hazel B.Tharpe, Daughter, Cindy (Lance) Souther, Grandchildren Nathan (Hillary) Souther and Natalie Souther.
The family may be contacted at the residence 190 Pineview Road, Gray Ga.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Sonny.
We encourage care during this time and ask mask be worn for the visitation and service.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Tharpe Family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com
