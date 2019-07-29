Aubrey Thornton (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
809 S. Davis Dr
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Aubrey Thornton
September 24, 1938 - July 23, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Aubrey Thornton will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Grove Baptist Church. (809 S. Davis Dr Warner Robins, GA).
He leaves to cherish his memories to his Wife Alice Thornton; two sons: Aubrey Thornton Jr. ,Clement "Nathan" Thornton (Kawina); one daughter: Darlene Kelso; two granddaughters: Morelle McLaurin (Earrol), Kionna Florence; five grandsons: Ryan Florence (Ana), Kalon Thornton, Christian Thornton, Danta Gibbins, and Dariv Thomas; three brothers: Thomas Thornton (Linda), Bobby Thornton, Alfred Thornton (Annie); four sisters: Mary Lee Elliott, Pat Jones (Williams), Ruby Flesman, and Jackie Thornton and two sister-in-laws: Mary Alice Forte, and Ethelene Watts.
Visitation will be an hour prior to service.


Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019
