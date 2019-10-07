AUDREY CASON
PERRY, GA- Audrey Durden Cason, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Free Point Church of God with entombment to follow at Perry Memorial Gardens. Rev. Bobby Bishop and Rev. Brad Luke will officiate. A visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Perry Volunteer Outreach, 801 Commerce Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Mrs. Cason was born in Helena and was the daughter of the late Ewart and Pauline Polk Durden and had lived in Perry for 54 years. She was the lunchroom manager for 30 years at Perry Junior High School and Perry High School. A faithful member of Free Point Church of God, she was a Pink Lady and a volunteer at PVO. She loved helping out at Forty-One Grocery in her later years. Mrs. Cason loved her family and her church family and bragged to all about her daughter and grandchildren. Her hobbies included walking, reading, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cason; and her siblings, Valda Browning and Donald Durden.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Audrey are her daughter, Lisa Montanio (James) of Austin, Texas; her grandsons, Alec Cason New (Paz) and Austin Tyler New, both of Austin, TX; her siblings, Patricia Jones (Milton) of Eastman, Carolyn Brown (Jack) and Gail Price (Charles), both of Perry, Wilson Duren (Gail) of Cedar Grove, Wallace Durden and Gary Durden, both of Helena; and many nieces and nephews.
