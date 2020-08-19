Audrey Marie Purvis-ClanceJanuary 24, 1942 - August 17, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- Mrs. Purvis Clance was born on January 24, 1942 in Spartanburg, South Carolina and raised in the small community of Roebuck, South Carolina, 12 miles from where five generations of relatives lived, married, and raised their families. She was saved and baptized in the same church, Cedar Spring Baptist Church, as were most of the previous generations. She was proud of her Christian heritage but mostly because she personally accepted Christ as her Savior and had looked to him as her first and last love. Except for him, life would have been meaningless.She graduated from Roebuck High School and attended North Greenville Junior College. She graduated from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1964. She worked as a registered nurse in Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia. She loved helping people and treasured the friendships she made. She retired from Houston Medical Center after 28 years.She had a cheerful and sometimes comic personality. She was always ready and willing to help anyone and was generous to a fault. She and her first husband, Donald Purvis, built their own home from cutting trees to make lumber, and resided there for 40 plus years. Widowed at age 44, she raised two daughters of whom she was very proud. She later remarried to James R. Clance, who helped her with landscaping projects, and they did some traveling.Friendship Baptist Church was her church family. She attended cheerfully until her and her husband's personal health problems prevented her attendance. She wanted to thank all for their friendship and prayerful support throughout the years, especially the last four years while battling cancer and caring for her husband.She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Coy Zimmerman and by her husband, Donald Purvis. She is also preceded in death by her second husband, James Clance. Her survivors include her daughters, Renee Pinto (Gerard) of Jacksonville, Florida and Donna Ivey (Tommy) of Gray, Georgia and by her grandchildren, Emily, Philip, and Lily Pinto, and Ben Ivey. She is also survived by her sisters, Gayle Payne (Fred) and Joan McAbee (Donald) and numerous nieces and nephews.A private funeral service will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with Pastor Paul Cowles officiating. Those wishing to view the service live may stream it from the Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory Facebook page at 2:00pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heart of Georgia DDM Home, 238 Hatcher Rd, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.