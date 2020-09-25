Audrey Willene Irvin JohnsonJuly 16, 1941 - September 21, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Audrey Willene Irvin Johnson. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon, GA. 31204. She leaves to cherish her memories devoted god daughter, Jeanese (Wayne) Crowell; other relatives, Donald, Lisa, Andre', Betty Davis, Aylwyn S. Young Sr.; brother in law, George Edward; sister in law, Mary Elizabeth Johnson (Norman) Deloach, many beloved Crowell grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.