Augustus "Gus" Milton Parker
Macon , GA- Augustus "Gus" Milton Parker, 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell and the Rev. John Irwin officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204.
Visit www.snowcs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Augustus "Gus" Milton Parker
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020