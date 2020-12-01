1/1
Augustus Richards Jr.
1949 - 2020
Augustus Richards, Jr.
September 9, 1949 - November 29, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Memorial Services for Augustus Richards, Jr. are 11:00A.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
November 30, 2020
To the Family and friends Gus Jr., please accept my sincere condolences. Gus Jr. was a Patterson Street warrior. He was a wonderful friend, basketball player, and humorist. I am extremely proud to have known Gus Jr. and he always had a kind word to uplift you when things weren't going well. RIP Gus Jr.
David Williams
Friend
