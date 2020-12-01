To the Family and friends Gus Jr., please accept my sincere condolences. Gus Jr. was a Patterson Street warrior. He was a wonderful friend, basketball player, and humorist. I am extremely proud to have known Gus Jr. and he always had a kind word to uplift you when things weren't going well. RIP Gus Jr.
David Williams
Friend
