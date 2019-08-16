Auri Hicks
August 13, 2019 - August 13, 2019
Perry, GA- Infant Auri Hicks entered the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Auri is survived by her beloved parents, Kenderek Hicks and Ryan Boykin; maternal grandparents: Keronardo Rawls (Stephanie) and Elizabeth Boykin; paternal grandmother: Yavonda Chester; 6 aunts: Markiyah Rawls, Kiara Rawls, Kaleisa Gerow, Aaliyah Boykin Britt, Anisa Joiner and Alexis Joiner; 3 uncles: Darrien Chester, Aaron Bratcher and Kenorreus Martin; great- grandparents: Deborah Martin, Delores Colbert and Arnett Rawls.
With Honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019