Ava Davis Moseley
November 23, 1942 - March 3, 2020
The Rock, GA- Ava Davis Moseley, 77, of The Rock, Georgia passed away March 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stone Creek Baptist Church 1808, 854 Riggins Mill Rd, Dry Branch, Georgia 31020 with Dr. Donny Sutton officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Stone Creek Baptist Church 1808 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thomaston Hospice, 512 S. Center St., Thomaston, GA 30286 or Cambridge House Enrichment Center, Inc., 2687 GA 154, Newnan, Georgia 30265.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read entire obituary and to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ava Davis Moseley
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020