Avy Elizabeth Myers Willard (1981 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "There are no words. My love and Sympathy to the Family. I..."
    - Rick Smith
  • "Avy was a precious girl and friend to me; I first met her..."
    - Pam Mazaris
  • "Avy - thank you for caring for my family during the last..."
    - Cyndi
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all. Derrick, you are in my..."
    - Gina Utley (Carman's Mom)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Obituary
Avy Elizabeth Myers Willard
January 16, 1981 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Avy Elizabeth Myers Willard, 38, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, also, at the Cupola.
Avy was born in Hazelhurst, Georgia to Dale and Susan Taylor Myers. At the age of 9, she moved to Macon where she attended Tinsley Elementary, Covenant Academy, and finally, graduating from Central High School. In 2005, she graduated from Central Georgia Technical College with outstanding achievement awards as a dental hygienist. Avy worked at North Macon Dental Associates for 14 years. Her passion was working with the staff at North Macon Dental Associates and caring for her patients.
Avy attended Christ Chapel Church in Macon. She was a loving and warm woman and very caring for all people.
Avy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Derrick Willard and her 9-year-old son, Ryker Willard, both of Macon; parents, Dale and Susan Myers of Forsyth, Georgia; sister, Nina (Lt. Col. Nathan) Stone of Monticello, Georgia; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Danny and Debbie Willard of Waleska County, Georgia; sister-in-law, Danielle (Tim) Marietta of Atlanta; niece, Layla Stone; nephews, Evan and Conrad Stone; and nieces, Macie and Malena Marietta.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019
