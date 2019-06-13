Avy Elizabeth Myers Willard
January 16, 1981 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Avy Elizabeth Myers Willard, 38, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, also, at the Cupola.
Avy was born in Hazelhurst, Georgia to Dale and Susan Taylor Myers. At the age of 9, she moved to Macon where she attended Tinsley Elementary, Covenant Academy, and finally, graduating from Central High School. In 2005, she graduated from Central Georgia Technical College with outstanding achievement awards as a dental hygienist. Avy worked at North Macon Dental Associates for 14 years. Her passion was working with the staff at North Macon Dental Associates and caring for her patients.
Avy attended Christ Chapel Church in Macon. She was a loving and warm woman and very caring for all people.
Avy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Derrick Willard and her 9-year-old son, Ryker Willard, both of Macon; parents, Dale and Susan Myers of Forsyth, Georgia; sister, Nina (Lt. Col. Nathan) Stone of Monticello, Georgia; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Danny and Debbie Willard of Waleska County, Georgia; sister-in-law, Danielle (Tim) Marietta of Atlanta; niece, Layla Stone; nephews, Evan and Conrad Stone; and nieces, Macie and Malena Marietta.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019