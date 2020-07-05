Ayotunde Oluwatobi David Ogunsakin
August 31, 1995 - June 30, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Ayotunde Oluwatobi David Ogunsakin, of Kathleen, was born on August 31, 1995 in Rockville Center, New York, the son of Dr. Mobolaji Ogunsakin and Modupe (Ajao) Ogunsakin. Tobi went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He graduated from Houston County High School in 2013 and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Art degree from Fort Valley State University in 2018. Tobi was raised in the church and was always an active member. He matriculated through Royal Rangers at The Assembly at Warner Robins, where he received several awards. For the last three years, he was a member of Jubilee Full Gospel Mission in Warner Robins, GA where he was an active part of the IT department.
Tobi is survived by his parents Dr. Mobolaji Ogunsakin and Modupe Ogunsakin of Kathleen, Georgia; his brother BJ, and sisters Yetunde and Dara.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 10th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. Tobi will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery after the funeral service. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia, 147 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins, GA 31088, http://www.fasmidga.org/funding.html
Some of Tobi's artwork will be on display at the gallery following the funeral.
