B J Davis
07/22/1972 - 03/26/2020
MACON, GA- – B J Davis, 47, of Triple Hill Dr., passed away Thursday at his residence.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Davis was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Loren and Yvonne Richards Davis. B J was a former student at Central High School and was a Carpenter. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family who loved him dearly.
Survivors include his Sister, Dixie (Dean) Adams. Brother Joel (Tina) Norsworthy. His best friend Andy Adams, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020