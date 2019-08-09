Bailey Ann Emmens
December 12, 1997 - August 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Bailey Ann Emmens, 21, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services and immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMI Central Georgia, Inc. 209 Elberta Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Bailey was born on December 12, 1997 in Anchorage, AK to her proud parents, Shane and Kelly "KJ" Hobscheidt Emmens of Warner Robins, GA. She was a 2016 graduate of Houston County High School. Bailey was currently working at Bass Pro Shops in Macon, GA, where she was a supervisor. She enjoyed gambling with her family in Biloxi, MS, participating in 5K's with her mom, online gaming and making crafts, especially t-shirts and steering wheel covers. Bailey had a big heart. She loved caring for other people, especially the elderly. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Bailey will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers: Kyle Ficenec of Omaha, NE and Christian Emmens of Warner Robins, GA; sister: Riley Emmens of Warner Robins, GA; maternal grandparents: Debra Hobscheidt (Scott) of Bellevue, NE and Morris Hobscheidt of Beaver Lake, NE; paternal grandparents: Richard and Joyce Emmens of Horseshoe Bend, AR and Charlene Mimbs of Axson, GA; uncles: Jason Hobscheidt (Sandy) of Plattsmouth, NE and Lance Emmens (Marla) of Omaha, NE; aunt: Jennifer Rohwer (Kyle) of Omaha, NE; cousins: Chelsea, Jacob, Sydney, A.J., Cade and Gabby; her beloved dogs; Mister and Marly, as well as, numerous extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019