Ballowe D. Auld
May 19, 1955 - March 1, 2020
Macon , Georgia -
Ballowe "Skip Auld went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after fighting cancer for over a year, he lost his battle, surrounded by his loved ones. The visitation for "Skip" Auld, 64, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins Ga, where the family will receive friends and extended family. Immediately following the visitation a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM to honor the life of "Skip".
Ballowe D. "Skip" Auld, born May 19, 1955 in Columbia, South Carolina to Fred Auld, Sr. and Louise Norris Auld. He spent 3 years at Brookland-Cayce High School and graduated his senior year from Harbour Christian School, West Columbia. He then went on to complete his freshman year of college at Bob Jones University, where he met and married Bonnie Menzel Auld in August of 1975. He and Bonnie lived in TN, MI, SC, and finally settled in Macon, GA, for the last 32 years all while raising their quickly growing family to include 7 children. He was a Carpenter by trade.
In addition to his parents Ballowe is preceded in death by his brother Jack Auld.
He was survived by his children; Katharine Auld, Megan (Lindsay) Auld, Amanda (Jason) Pickard, Emily (William) Golden, Timothy Auld, Nathan Auld, and Anna Auld; brother, Fred Auld, Jr.; significant other, Cathy Hill, he is also survived by his five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pine Point Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020