Barbara Ann Duncan
03/09/1948 - 11/19/2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann Duncan, 71, of Macon, Bibb County, Georgia passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born to the parentage of the late Johnny Barr and Willie Mae Duncan. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at the Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday at Glover's Mortuary 12 to 6 pm.
Barbara is survived by a sister Beverly Duncan, a brother Gregory Shedrick, a son Eric Horton, a daughter Kimberly Horton Williamson, grandchildren, Brittany Ford, Makayla West, April Kendrick, Jarrad Mucker, Tori Jackson.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Duncan
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019