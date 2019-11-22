Barbara Ann Duncan (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May god bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Walter Davis & Family
    - Essie mack
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - mary ann white
  • "may god bless the family at this for comfort"
    - virginia smith
  • "may god bless the family and continue to look to Him for..."
    - virginia smith
Service Information
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-781-8122
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Barbara Ann Duncan
03/09/1948 - 11/19/2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann Duncan, 71, of Macon, Bibb County, Georgia passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born to the parentage of the late Johnny Barr and Willie Mae Duncan. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at the Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday at Glover's Mortuary 12 to 6 pm.
Barbara is survived by a sister Beverly Duncan, a brother Gregory Shedrick, a son Eric Horton, a daughter Kimberly Horton Williamson, grandchildren, Brittany Ford, Makayla West, April Kendrick, Jarrad Mucker, Tori Jackson.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019
