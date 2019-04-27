Barbara Ann Furney Bissinger
February 11, 1941 - April 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann Furney Bissinger, 78, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Houston Heights Baptist Church with the Reverends Larry Partain, David Self, and James Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Macon Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry St., Macon, GA 31201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Houston Heights Baptist Church, 4439 Tech Dr., Macon, GA 31206.
Barbara was employed by H.L. Green Company and then, Southern Life Insurance Company. She left working in 1975 to devote her life to raising her son, Paul, and to be a homemaker, always involved in church and school activities. She loved children and fulfilled that love by working in the nursery of Houston Heights Baptist Church.
Barbara was a unique woman. Born in Americus, Georgia, she was devoted to her family, with roots in Telfair County, where both her parents were born and raised. She often shared vivid memories of her childhood; Jim Young Harrell's Store, visits with her granny, and riding with her cousins, Jake and Thomas in their mule drawn wagon. Oh, what blessed memories from a loving heart! Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Mary Elizabeth Furney and 2 brothers, James Furney and Willis Furney.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, Barry Bissinger of Macon; son, Paul Bissinger of Macon; sisters, Janie (Monroe) Yarbrough, Bon (Kenny) Evans; and brother, Douglas Furney, Jr.
