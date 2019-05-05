Barbara Ann Jones
Gordon, Georgia- Barbara Ann Blanton Jones, age 74, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the
chapel of Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery in Gordon.
Mrs. Jones was a native of Wayne County but had made her home in Gordon for over 50 years. She was a member of the Jeffersonville Church of God and preceded in death by her parents Bill W. Blanton and Luease Fulton Blanton, her husband Victor Lamar Jones, daughter Cynthia Askew Day, and brother Lloyd Blanton.
Survivors include her daughters Patricia J. Jones (Kenny) of Forsyth, and Robin J. Hixson of Moody Alabama, two brothers Bobby Blanton (Ruby) of Hazlehurst, and Robert Blanton (Suzette) of McComb MS, sister Tera Privett (Eddie) of Newnan,
sister-in-law Alice Blanton of Jesup, eight grandchildren; Cody Griffin, J.R. Herring, Jr. Kade Jones, Avery Askew, Noah Askew, Ryder Hixson, Kole Jones, Zac Hixson, a great granddaughter Kynlee Griffin and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 2pm at Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home.
Friends who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Jeffersonville Church of God Food Bank, 801 US Hwy 80 Jeffersonville, GA 31044
Visit www.coueyreecestanley.com to express tributes.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Jones
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019