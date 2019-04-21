Barbara Ann Pratt
|
January 15, 1935 - April 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Barbara Pratt, 84, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Born on January 15, 1935, in Troy, New York, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert and Lucy Dubee Heath. Through her work as a nutritionist at Health Source, Barbara was able to care for many people. She enjoyed traveling with her family in their RV, playing games, doing puzzles, and spending time out in the country.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by the love of her life, Andrew D. Pratt, and her daughter, Penny Hamann
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children; Wendy Minton (James) of Centerville, John Pratt (Laura) of Claxton, and David Pratt (Josie) of Baltimore, Maryland; son in law, Wesley Hamann, Warner Robins; grandchildren, Michael Hamann, Jenny Smith, Scott Pratt, Justin Pratt, Katarina Minton, Duncan Minton, Christopher Minton, JoAnn Perticone, Jason Pratt, Matthew Pratt, and Aaron Pratt.
A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Pratt will be held at 12:00p.m. on Friday, 26, 2019, at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019