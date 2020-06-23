Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield
1947 - 2020
Barbara Ann "Coot"
Sheffield
December 4, 1947 - June 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield, 72, of Macon, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00PM at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens with the Reverend Betty Jane Wimberly and the Reverend Loretta Faulk officiating.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
