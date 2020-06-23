Barbara Ann "Coot"
Sheffield
December 4, 1947 - June 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield, 72, of Macon, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00PM at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens with the Reverend Betty Jane Wimberly and the Reverend Loretta Faulk officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield
Sheffield
December 4, 1947 - June 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield, 72, of Macon, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00PM at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens with the Reverend Betty Jane Wimberly and the Reverend Loretta Faulk officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann "Coot" Sheffield
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.