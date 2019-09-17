Barbara Anne Crenshaw Salter
May 12, 1932 - September 15, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Barbara Anne Crenshaw Salter passed away on September 15, 2019, in Milledgeville, Ga. She was born in Macon, Ga., to the late John Tierce and Beatrice Dennis Crenshaw. She was an honor graduate of Miller High School class of 1950, in Macon, Ga. Ms. Barbara married the love of her life on August 10, 1950, and they moved to Eatonton in 1965 from Brunswick, Ga. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Eatonton, and enjoyed doing yard work, hunting and fishing. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2pm at The First Baptist Church of Eatonton with a service following at 3pm. A private family burial will follow. She is survived by her daughters Roddie Anne(Sammy) Blackwell and Lise Brantley(Wayne Yates), as well as, her grandchildren John Beall, Keith(Kelly) Beall, Leigh(Chris) Sneed, Lee Sanders, John Heyward Sanders, and great grandchildren Jonathon, Connor, Landon, Jason, Bailey, Sydney, Oliver, Damian and Lilith. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Masonic Children's Home P.O. Box 4183 Macon, Ga. 31208 or online to the Shriners Hospital, or to The Plaza Arts Center 305 N. Madison Ave. Eatonton, Ga. 31024. Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mike Kessler
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019