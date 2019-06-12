Barbara B. Fennell
July 20, 1929 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara B. Fennell died Monday, June 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery (North Gate). Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. The Reverends Bart Smith and John Haney will conduct the service. Contributions in Barbara's memory can be made to Riverside Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Barbara retired from Bank South as an Assistant Vice President in charge of teller operations. She was a former member and past president of the Pilot Club of Macon. She was an active member of Cherokee Heights Methodist Church, and later, at Riverside Methodist Church, having taught Sunday School and held several leadership positions in both churches and in United Methodist Women.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Jewel and Elmo Bridges, as well as, her sons, Ken Fennell and Steve Bowden.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, J.C. Fennell; son, Henry Bowden (Dru); daughters, Suzann Smith (Ricky) and Jamie Lewandowski (Steve); daughters-in-law, Bridgit Fennell and Pam Bowden. Included also, are eleven grandchildren, Lisa Bennett (Matt), Clay Waddell (Ansley), Elizabeth Hernandez (Stevan), Steven Bowden (Megan), Bart Smith (Liz); Hank Bowden, Louise Taylor (Brent); Shelby Peacock (Kyle), John Christian Fennell, Holly Lewandowski, Emily Fennell; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family sends their heartfelt thanks and love to our good friend who loved and took care of our mom Rhonda Rose Wimberly, Home Instead and Hospice of Central Georgia, Navicent Health.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019