Barbara B. Fennell
July 20, 1929 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara B. Fennell died Monday, June 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery (North Gate). Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. The Reverends Bart Smith and John Haney will conduct the service. Contributions in Barbara's memory can be made to Riverside Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019