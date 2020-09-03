1/1
Barbara Bailey Maynard
1939 - 2020
Barbara Bailey Maynard
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Barbara Bailey Maynard will be held 11 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Dr. J.C. Howard will officiate. Mrs. Maynard, 81, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Charlene Maynard, Clarence E. Maynard, Jr., Shelia (Kenneth "Earl") Thurmond and Janice Maynard; one sister, Lelia (Roger) Simmons; two brothers, Jimmy Bailey, Thomas (Carla) Bailey; grandchildren, Tuwanna Maynard, Quanitrice Cystrunk, Kendra Thurmond, Erica Vinson and Najee Brown; great-grandchildren, Darius Austin, Jazmin Austin, Trysten Cystrunk and Raelynn Brown; one great, great grandchild, Ayden Austin and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Barbara Bailey Maynard


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
