Barbara Bloomingburg Hilliard
December 28, 1941 - July 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Bloomingburg Hilliard went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019. She was reunited with her beloved husband, parents, and other family who went before her. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Service will be officiated by Rev. Brian Everett. Entombment will be in Riverside Cemetery in the Camellia Mausoleum immediately following the service.
Barbara was born on December 28, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Henry T. Bloomingburg and Mary A. Smith Bloomingburg. She was the widow of the late Ray Hilliard Sr.
Her joys were her family, collecting antiques, cooking "famous" family recipes, drawing, and she cared deeply for all animals. Her grandchildren brought her great delight.
She is survived by her son, Ray Harrell (Kristi) Hilliard; daughter, Sandra Hilliard (Joey) McHugh; Lance Wesley (Elizabeth) Hilliard; seven grandchildren, Brett McHugh, Jake Hilliard, Susannah Hilliard, Anna Hilliard, Sarah Hilliard, Brady McHugh, and Ella Kate Hilliard; brother, Henry Allan Bloomingburg; aunt, Emily Major; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019