Barbara Bowden Ingrum
12/11/1943 - 12/13/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Barbara Bowden Ingrum, 76,peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Pine Pointe Hospice. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00PM, with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Fort Valley to the late J. V. and Mildred Bowden, Mrs. Ingrum attended Bethany Primitive Baptist Church as a child and later was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Valley. Known as "Bobbi", she was artistic and loving, and often was the peacemaker. The favorite part of her day was when she watched Fox News with her dogs "The Baby" and "Emma Lou". Barbara had developed macular degeneration and lost some of her sight. One cannot imagine her joy of clearly seeing her family again and the face of Jesus!
Survivors include her children, Jay Ingrum (Paige) of Warner Robins and Julee Ingrum Brown of Fort Valley; her sister, Janice Greer (Danny) of Fort Valley; and grandchildren, Spencer Ingrum of Warner Robins and Danielle Brown of Fort Valley. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Vernon Bowden, Jewel Bowden Andrews, and Victor Bowden.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, 40 Fulton St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10038. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Bowden Ingrum
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019